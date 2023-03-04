MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY) Short Interest Down 18.8% in February

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the January 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

OTCMKTS MCHVY remained flat at $15.28 during trading hours on Friday. 12 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,614. MGM China has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $16.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.93.

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company develops and operates casino games of chance and other casino games, and related hotel and resort facilities, as well as provides hotel management services; and develops integrated resorts in Macau.

