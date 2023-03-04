MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY) Short Interest Down 18.8% in February

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the January 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.
MGM China Price Performance
OTCMKTS MCHVY remained flat at $15.28 during trading hours on Friday. 12 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,614. MGM China has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $16.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.93.
About MGM China
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MGM China (MCHVY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for MGM China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.