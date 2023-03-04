Mila Resources (LON:MILA) Trading Up 4.8%

Mila Resources Plc (LON:MILA – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.28 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.28 ($0.02). Approximately 1,942,066 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 1,748,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.23 ($0.01).

Mila Resources Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £4.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.40 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.38.

Mila Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mila Resources Plc engages in acquisition, development, and exploration of mineral resources. It holds 30% interest in the Kathleen Valley gold project located in Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mila Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mila Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.