MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Lifted to Buy at Benchmark

Benchmark upgraded shares of MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Benchmark currently has $125.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

MKSI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded MKS Instruments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $116.64.

MKS Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $96.53 on Wednesday. MKS Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $64.77 and a fifty-two week high of $163.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.69. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 9.39%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MKS Instruments will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 15.20%.

Institutional Trading of MKS Instruments

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 257.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 461 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 19.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 57.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the first quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

