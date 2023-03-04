Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 626,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,146 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Moderna were worth $74,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Moderna by 100.8% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 14,182.9% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 63.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRNA stock opened at $143.20 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.03 and a 1 year high of $217.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.45.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.66 by ($1.05). Moderna had a net margin of 43.41% and a return on equity of 46.34%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $11.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.86.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.90, for a total transaction of $40,155.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,627,693 shares in the company, valued at $266,778,882.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.90, for a total value of $40,155.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,627,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,778,882.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total transaction of $8,212,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,126,633.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 487,776 shares of company stock valued at $87,085,165. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

