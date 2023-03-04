Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Director Daniel Cooperman Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total value of $1,383,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,350.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of MOH opened at $280.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $301.65 and its 200 day moving average is $325.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $249.78 and a fifty-two week high of $374.00.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.05% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MOH shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $340.00 to $307.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $358.64.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,582,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,131,000 after buying an additional 19,787 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,633,000 after buying an additional 501,107 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,374,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,979,000 after purchasing an additional 228,221 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,240,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,488,000 after buying an additional 110,068 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,174,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,092,000 after acquiring an additional 30,608 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

