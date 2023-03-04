Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,834,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,254,618,000 after buying an additional 438,398 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,925,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its position in Mondelez International by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 6,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $751,000. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its position in Mondelez International by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 181,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,960,000 after purchasing an additional 19,870 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ opened at $65.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.62. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $68.81. The company has a market capitalization of $89.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDLZ. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mondelez International

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.