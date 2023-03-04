Mondi (LON:MNDI) PT Lowered to GBX 1,606

Mondi (LON:MNDI – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,823 ($22.00) to GBX 1,606 ($19.38) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Mondi Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Mondi stock opened at GBX 1,420.50 ($17.14) on Tuesday. Mondi has a 12-month low of GBX 1,233.50 ($14.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,719 ($20.74). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,479.05 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,476.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.13. The stock has a market cap of £6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 660.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Mondi alerts:

Mondi Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a €0.48 ($0.51) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Mondi’s previous dividend of $0.22. Mondi’s dividend payout ratio is 2,837.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Mondi

In other Mondi news, insider Andrew King sold 5,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,417 ($17.10), for a total transaction of £83,688.02 ($100,987.11). Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; functional films; corrugated solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.