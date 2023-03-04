Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target Raised to $105.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $97.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

MNST has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $109.71.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $102.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.19 and its 200-day moving average is $96.82. Monster Beverage has a 1-year low of $71.78 and a 1-year high of $105.45.

Monster Beverage shares are going to split on the morning of Tuesday, March 28th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 28th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, March 27th.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNST. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

