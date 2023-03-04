Morgan Stanley Boosts Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target to $246.00

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $242.00 to $246.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $284.00 to $252.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $211.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $255.90.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $232.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $223.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Essex Property Trust has a 1-year low of $205.24 and a 1-year high of $363.36. The firm has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 140.13%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 25.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

