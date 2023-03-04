Morgan Stanley Increases Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $230.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WDAY. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Workday from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of Workday to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $213.72.

Workday Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Workday stock opened at $191.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Workday has a 52-week low of $128.72 and a 52-week high of $248.92. The company has a market cap of $49.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.02, a PEG ratio of 161.67 and a beta of 1.26.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Workday will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 29th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other news, COO James Bozzini sold 4,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $709,789.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 103,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,694,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO James Bozzini sold 4,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $709,789.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 103,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,694,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $181,859.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,152,687.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,548 shares of company stock valued at $19,948,539 over the last 90 days. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workday

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Workday by 258.1% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 252,272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,213,000 after buying an additional 181,826 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in Workday by 368.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 24,035 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after buying an additional 18,904 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at about $529,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Workday by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 81,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,636,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Workday by 586.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 535,226 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,560,000 after buying an additional 457,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Further Reading

