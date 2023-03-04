Morgan Stanley Raises Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target to $57.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CZR. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.77.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

CZR stock opened at $54.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.33 and a 200-day moving average of $46.03. Caesars Entertainment has a 12-month low of $31.31 and a 12-month high of $82.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.6% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 47,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 25,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

