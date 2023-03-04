Morgan Stanley Raises Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target to $57.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CZR. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.77.
CZR stock opened at $54.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.33 and a 200-day moving average of $46.03. Caesars Entertainment has a 12-month low of $31.31 and a 12-month high of $82.90.
Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.
