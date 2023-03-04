Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RNER) Short Interest Update

Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RNER – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a growth of 37.9% from the January 31st total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mount Rainier Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in Mount Rainier Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,167,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Mount Rainier Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mount Rainier Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $5,049,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mount Rainier Acquisition by 92.1% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 144,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 69,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mount Rainier Acquisition by 29.4% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 39,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Mount Rainier Acquisition alerts:

Mount Rainier Acquisition Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of RNER stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $4.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,675,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,885. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.76. Mount Rainier Acquisition has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $16.98.

Mount Rainier Acquisition Company Profile

Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on technology focused businesses. Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mount Rainier Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mount Rainier Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.