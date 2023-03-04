Mpac Group (LON:MPAC) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Mpac Group plc (LON:MPAC – Get Rating) rose 2.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 309.55 ($3.74) and last traded at GBX 307.50 ($3.71). Approximately 44,364 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 57,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 300 ($3.62).

Mpac Group Stock Up 2.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of £62.95 million, a P/E ratio of 1,281.25, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 265.33 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 261.34.

About Mpac Group

Mpac Group plc provides packaging and automation solutions to healthcare, pharmaceutical, and food and beverage sectors worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment and Service segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and engineers packaging solutions; offers automation and secondary packaging equipment, end-of-line robotic with integrated testing solutions, and at line instrumentation solutions; and designs and integrates packaging systems.

