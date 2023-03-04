Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) CEO Sells $988,680.00 in Stock

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $988,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,713,626.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Performance

Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $47.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.57. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.81 and a fifty-two week high of $49.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COOP. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mr. Cooper Group

About Mr. Cooper Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 55.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 54.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 843.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 430.9% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, and Originations. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

