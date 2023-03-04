Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) CEO Sells $988,680.00 in Stock

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $988,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,713,626.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Mr. Cooper Group Stock Performance
Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $47.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.57. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.81 and a fifty-two week high of $49.90.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently issued reports on COOP. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.60.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mr. Cooper Group
About Mr. Cooper Group
Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, and Originations. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.
