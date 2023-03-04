Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Shares Sold by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. cut its position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 189,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 9.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,932,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,851,000 after buying an additional 159,692 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products in the third quarter valued at $109,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,998,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,225,000 after purchasing an additional 134,558 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 848.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 245,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 219,854 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products in the third quarter valued at $226,000. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mueller Water Products Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE MWA opened at $14.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.68. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $14.62.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $314.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

Insider Transactions at Mueller Water Products

In other news, Director Michael T. Tokarz sold 4,189 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $47,503.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 376,499 shares in the company, valued at $4,269,498.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MWA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Mueller Water Products from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Mueller Water Products from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Mueller Water Products from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mueller Water Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

Mueller Water Products Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water. It operates through the Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions segments. The Water Flow Solutions segment includes iron gate valves, specialty valves, and service brass products.

