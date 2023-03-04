My DeFi Pet Price Down 6.4% Over Last 7 Days (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. Over the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $1.99 million and $727,872.17 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be bought for about $0.0676 or 0.00000304 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.76 or 0.01302696 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00006283 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000132 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00012953 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00032253 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.37 or 0.01665090 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000348 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

My DeFi Pet is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,374,336 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

