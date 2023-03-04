Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.55-$1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.90. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lowered shares of Myers Industries from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.50 to $23.75 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Myers Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of MYE stock opened at $21.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $775.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.30. Myers Industries has a 52 week low of $15.88 and a 52 week high of $26.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is 33.13%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,751,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,227,000 after purchasing an additional 14,446 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Myers Industries by 4.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,163,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,642,000 after acquiring an additional 180,298 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Myers Industries by 0.5% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,265,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,536,000 after acquiring an additional 14,867 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Myers Industries by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,816,000 after acquiring an additional 30,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Myers Industries by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,468,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,723,000 after buying an additional 9,721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

