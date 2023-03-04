Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Short Interest Down 19.0% in February

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the January 31st total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Nabriva Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NBRV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities lowered shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Nabriva Therapeutics Price Performance

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.67. The company had a trading volume of 23,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,321. The company has a market capitalization of $51.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.53. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $12.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, CONTEPO, and BC-7013. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

