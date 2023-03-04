NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 53.85% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

Shares of NanoString Technologies stock opened at $10.40 on Thursday. NanoString Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $37.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 4.87. The company has a market capitalization of $486.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.40.

In related news, CFO K Thomas Bailey acquired 29,161 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.05 per share, for a total transaction of $234,746.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,690.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other NanoString Technologies news, CFO K Thomas Bailey bought 29,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.05 per share, for a total transaction of $234,746.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,690.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO R Bradley Gray bought 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.35 per share, with a total value of $459,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,551.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 28.4% during the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,602,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,774,000 after buying an additional 1,018,000 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 194.6% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,057,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,396,000 after buying an additional 1,359,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,655,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,531,000 after purchasing an additional 44,127 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 36.7% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,617,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,216,000 after purchasing an additional 434,081 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,258,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,034,000 after purchasing an additional 751,562 shares during the period.

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler, nCounter Analysis System product platforms, GeoMx Assays, nCounter Panels & Assays and CosMx Spatial Molecular.

