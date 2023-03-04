Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Sells $659,417.56 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 13,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total transaction of $659,417.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,963 shares in the company, valued at $12,037,429.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 2nd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 40,835 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $2,245,925.00.

On Monday, January 23rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 5,370 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $223,177.20.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 8,212 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $324,784.60.

On Wednesday, December 28th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,605 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total value of $103,783.20.

On Friday, December 23rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,660 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $70,218.00.

On Wednesday, December 7th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,645 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $101,329.95.

Natera Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $58.12 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $60.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.03. Natera had a negative net margin of 66.79% and a negative return on equity of 121.87%. The business had revenue of $217.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.48) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTRA. Stephens decreased their price target on Natera to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Natera from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 12.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 1.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 1.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 3.3% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

