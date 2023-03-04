Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Lagoda Investment Management L.P.

Lagoda Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,890 shares during the period. Natera makes up 5.0% of Lagoda Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of Natera worth $6,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Natera by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 873 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Natera by 4,595.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 986 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Natera by 970.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Natera in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Natera

In other Natera news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 2,387 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $99,203.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,186,330.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Natera news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 2,387 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $99,203.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,186,330.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,660 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $70,218.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,495,333.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 189,790 shares of company stock worth $8,749,687. Company insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Natera Stock Up 2.9 %

NTRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Natera from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Natera to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.27.

NTRA stock opened at $58.12 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $60.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.89.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $217.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.50 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 66.79% and a negative return on equity of 106.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.48) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Natera Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

Further Reading

