Nathan J. Schultz Sells 4,041 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Stock

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 4,041 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $63,201.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,322.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CHGG traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,637,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,149,872. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 8.24 and a quick ratio of 8.24. Chegg, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $37.64.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $205.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.10 million. Chegg had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHGG has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Chegg from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Chegg from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Chegg from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Chegg from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHGG. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Chegg in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkwood LLC increased its position in shares of Chegg by 276.5% in the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 33,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 24,613 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chegg in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 79.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 20,880.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades, and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

