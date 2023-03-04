National Bankshares Lowers Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Price Target to C$13.50

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) had its price objective trimmed by National Bankshares from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform spec overwgt rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$13.71.

TSE:ELD opened at C$13.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$12.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.98. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of C$6.87 and a 1-year high of C$15.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98. The stock has a market cap of C$2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.41.

In other news, Senior Officer Nicolae Stanca sold 115,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.90, for a total value of C$1,254,311.42. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

