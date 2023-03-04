National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.45

Shares of National Express Group PLC (OTCMKTS:NXPGF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.45 and last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NXPGF has been the subject of several research reports. Liberum Capital cut shares of National Express Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of National Express Group from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 225 ($2.72) in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of National Express Group from GBX 320 ($3.86) to GBX 200 ($2.41) in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Get National Express Group alerts:

National Express Group Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.92.

National Express Group Company Profile

National Express Group Plc engages in the public transport operation with bus, coach and rail services in the UK, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. It operates through the following segments: UK Bus, UK Coach, Rail, North America, Spain and Morocco, and Central functions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Express Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Express Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.