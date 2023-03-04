National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Sold by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,300 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in National Grid by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 872,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,971,000 after acquiring an additional 33,425 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in shares of National Grid during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,431,000 after purchasing an additional 73,114 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of National Grid during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 136,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of National Grid in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Societe Generale raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,020 ($12.31) to GBX 1,070 ($12.91) in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,106.67.

Shares of NGG opened at $62.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. National Grid plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.22 and a fifty-two week high of $80.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.40.

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the high-voltage electricity transmission networks in England and Wales.

