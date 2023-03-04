NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Short Interest Up 29.2% in February

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600,000 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the January 31st total of 3,560,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NatWest Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NatWest Group in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 505.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 5,947 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 350 ($4.22) to GBX 380 ($4.59) in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded NatWest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 310 ($3.74) to GBX 330 ($3.98) in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 390 ($4.71) to GBX 380 ($4.59) in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays cut shares of NatWest Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $351.44.

NatWest Group Stock Up 1.6 %

NatWest Group Increases Dividend

NWG traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 592,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,561. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NatWest Group has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $7.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.17 and its 200-day moving average is $6.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.2399 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from NatWest Group’s previous — dividend of $0.20. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is 20.37%.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

