NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Achieves Market Cap of $1.82 Billion

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion and $79.80 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for $2.10 or 0.00009401 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00074927 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00053764 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00024727 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003568 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000239 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 864,484,046 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 864,484,046 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 2.10573502 USD and is down -6.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 220 active market(s) with $118,756,654.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.