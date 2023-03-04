Neblio (NEBL) Trading Down 16.8% This Week

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 4th. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $27.18 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neblio coin can now be bought for $1.37 or 0.00006125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Neblio has traded down 16.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.89 or 0.00423739 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,414.05 or 0.28641952 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Neblio Profile

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,833,177 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io.

Buying and Selling Neblio

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

