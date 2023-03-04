Needham & Company LLC Boosts Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Price Target to $40.00

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Needham & Company LLC from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on RVNC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Revance Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $29.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revance Therapeutics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.09.

Revance Therapeutics Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ RVNC opened at $33.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.48. Revance Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.27 and a 1 year high of $36.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.11.

Insider Activity at Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.10 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 268.87% and a negative return on equity of 786.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.93) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,187. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,103 shares of company stock valued at $349,507. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revance Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $318,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $4,050,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $13,532,000. Finally, Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 191,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,180,000 after purchasing an additional 57,680 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

