Needham & Company LLC Boosts SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Price Target to $24.00

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBNGet Rating) had its price objective lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SI-BONE presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.63.

Shares of SIBN stock opened at $20.34 on Tuesday. SI-BONE has a 52-week low of $11.14 and a 52-week high of $23.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a current ratio of 7.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.88. The company has a market capitalization of $701.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 0.95.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 3,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $56,380.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,428.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other SI-BONE news, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 3,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $56,380.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,826,428.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 1,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $26,773.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 238,185 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,396.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,276. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in SI-BONE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in SI-BONE by 151.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in SI-BONE by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of SI-BONE by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in shares of SI-BONE by 14,539.6% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 7,706 shares in the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

