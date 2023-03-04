Needham & Company LLC Raises Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Price Target to $26.00

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ICPT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercept Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.82.
Intercept Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ ICPT opened at $20.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.08. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46.
About Intercept Pharmaceuticals
Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA, which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.
