Needham & Company LLC Raises Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Price Target to $26.00

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ICPT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercept Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.82.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ ICPT opened at $20.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.08. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intercept Pharmaceuticals

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. raised its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the second quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 17,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 157,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA, which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.