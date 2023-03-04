Needham & Company LLC Raises Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target to $200.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $149.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $152.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $150.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $173.60.

Shares of SRPT opened at $155.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 0.97. Sarepta Therapeutics has a one year low of $61.28 and a one year high of $157.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.99.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.04. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 117.29% and a negative net margin of 75.40%. The firm had revenue of $258.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.42) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 43.5% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

