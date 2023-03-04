Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF – Get Rating) rose 8.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.85 and last traded at $7.60. Approximately 1,349 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 4,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

NOPMF has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$23.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$21.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.15.

Neo Performance Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal-based functional materials. It operates through the following segments: Magnequench; Chemicals and Oxides; Rare Metals; and Corporate. The Magnequench segment focuses in the manufacture of bonded NdFeB powders and bonded permanent magnets.

