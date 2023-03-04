Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, an increase of 30.6% from the January 31st total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nephros

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Nephros by 89.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Nephros in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Wexford Capital LP boosted its stake in Nephros by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 3,663,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,734,000 after acquiring an additional 13,440 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Nephros by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 263,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 17,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Nephros by 48.1% in the third quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 50,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 16,341 shares in the last quarter. 42.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nephros Stock Up 3.5 %

NEPH stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.12. 1,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,208. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.15. Nephros has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $5.00.

Nephros Company Profile

Nephros, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and selling liquid purification filters and an on-line mid dilution hemodiafiltration system. The company operates in two segments: Water Filtration, Pathogen Detection and Renal Products. The Water Filtration segment includes both the medical device and commercial filtration product lines.

