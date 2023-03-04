NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) Insider Kevin Yuann Sells 2,357 Shares

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) insider Kevin Yuann sold 2,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $49,826.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 193,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,085,960.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Kevin Yuann also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NerdWallet alerts:

On Monday, February 27th, Kevin Yuann sold 2,450 shares of NerdWallet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $49,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Kevin Yuann sold 6,526 shares of NerdWallet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total transaction of $66,760.98.

On Monday, December 12th, Kevin Yuann sold 1,500 shares of NerdWallet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $14,955.00.

NerdWallet Stock Down 0.3 %

NerdWallet stock opened at $21.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.73. NerdWallet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $21.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NerdWallet

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NRDS. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NerdWallet in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of NerdWallet by 1,094.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of NerdWallet in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of NerdWallet in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of NerdWallet by 542.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NerdWallet in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors own 31.22% of the company’s stock.

NerdWallet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NerdWallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NerdWallet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.