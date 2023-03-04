Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) Given New $4.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NRDY. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Nerdy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Nerdy from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Nerdy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $4.90.

NYSE:NRDY opened at $3.49 on Wednesday. Nerdy has a one year low of $1.59 and a one year high of $5.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.51.

In related news, Director Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $2,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,943,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,692,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $2,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,943,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,692,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 43,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total transaction of $118,600.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 969,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,180.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,562,503 shares of company stock valued at $3,027,568 over the last quarter. 31.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nerdy by 192,744.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,837,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,384,000 after buying an additional 54,808,897 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Nerdy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,107,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nerdy by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,987,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,494,000 after buying an additional 903,471 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Nerdy by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,012,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after buying an additional 779,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Nerdy by 213.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 975,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 664,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

