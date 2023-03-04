Nervos Network Market Capitalization Tops $179.71 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded 9% lower against the dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. Nervos Network has a market cap of $179.71 million and $6.16 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22,245.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.46 or 0.00397642 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00015185 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00088628 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $146.34 or 0.00657872 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $123.80 or 0.00556516 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004472 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.89 or 0.00170322 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 40,400,605,529 coins and its circulating supply is 39,876,439,014 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

