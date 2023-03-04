NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NTES. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of NetEase from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of NetEase from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.67.

NTES stock opened at $85.90 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.66. NetEase has a 12 month low of $53.09 and a 12 month high of $108.77. The company has a market cap of $56.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.02%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTES. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in NetEase by 549.3% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 13.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which engages in the provision of premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

