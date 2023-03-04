Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NRO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0312 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years.
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NRO opened at $3.35 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $5.06.
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Company Profile
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.
