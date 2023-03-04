NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:NMTC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 164,200 shares, a decline of 26.6% from the January 31st total of 223,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 187,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeuroOne Medical Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Mayo Clinic acquired a new stake in NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NMTC traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $1.54. The stock had a trading volume of 16,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,884. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average of $1.59. NeuroOne Medical Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $2.95.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Company Profile

NeuroOne Medical Technologies ( NASDAQ:NMTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter. NeuroOne Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 85.99% and a negative net margin of 3,527.67%.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for continuous electroencephalogram and stereoelectrocencephalography recording, spinal cord stimulation, brain stimulation, and ablation solutions.

