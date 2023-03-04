NextCure’s (NXTC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of NextCure from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of NextCure from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of NextCure from $13.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th.
NextCure Stock Down 4.5 %
NextCure stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. NextCure has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $5.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.29.
About NextCure
NextCure, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. Its novel FIND-IO discovery technology identifies targets based on immunomodulatory function and on which the company is building a proprietary pipeline of immunomedicines.
