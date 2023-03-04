NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 959,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 64,938 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $75,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Bank raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $793,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.83.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 21,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $1,812,490.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,559,392.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.50 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 147,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,872,855. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 21,231 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $1,812,490.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,559,392.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $73.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.47%.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

