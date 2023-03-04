Nexus Industrial REIT (EFRTF) and Its Rivals Head-To-Head Contrast

Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Rating) is one of 328 public companies in the “Real Estate Investment Trusts” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Nexus Industrial REIT to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.8% of shares of all “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of shares of all “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Nexus Industrial REIT and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexus Industrial REIT 0 2 3 0 2.60 Nexus Industrial REIT Competitors 2345 12090 13454 312 2.42

Valuation & Earnings

Nexus Industrial REIT presently has a consensus price target of $12.90, suggesting a potential upside of 61.25%. As a group, “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies have a potential upside of 16.21%. Given Nexus Industrial REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Nexus Industrial REIT is more favorable than its rivals.

This table compares Nexus Industrial REIT and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nexus Industrial REIT N/A N/A -40.00 Nexus Industrial REIT Competitors $911.25 million $156.93 million 13.48

Nexus Industrial REIT’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Nexus Industrial REIT. Nexus Industrial REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Nexus Industrial REIT and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexus Industrial REIT N/A N/A N/A Nexus Industrial REIT Competitors 11.85% -5.51% 2.17%

Summary

Nexus Industrial REIT rivals beat Nexus Industrial REIT on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

Nexus Industrial REIT Company Profile

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area. The REIT has approximately 109,910,000 units issued and outstanding. Additionally, there are Class B LP Units of subsidiary limited partnerships of Nexus REIT issued and outstanding, which are convertible into approximately 25,667,000 REIT Units.

