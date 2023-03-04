NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Price Target Increased to C$11.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

NFYEF has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC downgraded shares of NFI Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Get NFI Group alerts:

NFI Group Price Performance

Shares of NFYEF stock opened at $7.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.24. NFI Group has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $15.10.

About NFI Group

NFI Group, Inc engages in the manufacture of zero-emission buses and coaches. The offers a suite of mass transportation solutions under the following brands: New Flyer, Alexander Dennis Limited, Plaxton, MCI, ARBOC, and NFI Parts. It operates through the Manufacturing, and Aftermarket segments. The Manufacturing segment involves in the production, service, and support of new transit buses, coaches, medium-duty, and cutaway buses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.