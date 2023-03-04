NFT (NFT) Price Reaches $0.0148 on Major Exchanges

NFT (NFT) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. NFT has a market capitalization of $547,409.37 and $81.98 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, NFT has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

NFT Profile

NFT is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01564376 USD and is down -1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

