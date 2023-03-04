Norcros (LON:NXR) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $196.15

Norcros plc (LON:NXR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 196.15 ($2.37) and traded as high as GBX 205 ($2.47). Norcros shares last traded at GBX 205 ($2.47), with a volume of 303,602 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on NXR shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Norcros in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 365 ($4.40) target price on shares of Norcros in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Get Norcros alerts:

Norcros Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.80. The company has a market cap of £184.79 million, a P/E ratio of 739.29 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 203.74 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 196.12.

About Norcros

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric and mixer showers, and accessories under the Triton brand name; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, and valves under the Vado brand name; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Norcros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norcros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.