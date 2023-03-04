NORMA Group SE (OTCMKTS:NOEJF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

NORMA Group SE (OTCMKTS:NOEJF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the January 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

NORMA Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:NOEJF remained flat at $13.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.52. NORMA Group has a 52 week low of $13.31 and a 52 week high of $13.31.

Get NORMA Group alerts:

About NORMA Group

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. The company sells its products to distributors, original equipment manufacturer aftermarket customers, technical wholesalers, and hardware stores under the ABA, Breeze, Clamp-All, CONNECTORS, FISH, Gemi, Kimplas, NDS, NORMA, Raindrip, R.G.RAY, Serflex, TORCA, and TRUSTLENE brand names through its distribution network, sales representatives, retailers, and importers.

Receive News & Ratings for NORMA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NORMA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.