NORMA Group SE (OTCMKTS:NOEJF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

NORMA Group SE (OTCMKTS:NOEJF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the January 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
NORMA Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:NOEJF remained flat at $13.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.52. NORMA Group has a 52 week low of $13.31 and a 52 week high of $13.31.
About NORMA Group
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NORMA Group (NOEJF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for NORMA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NORMA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.