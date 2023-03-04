Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target Cut to C$43.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NPI. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Northland Power from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Northland Power from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. CSFB increased their target price on Northland Power from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Scotiabank cut their target price on Northland Power from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on Northland Power from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$46.80.

Get Northland Power alerts:

Northland Power Stock Up 0.9 %

TSE NPI opened at C$33.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$35.66 and its 200-day moving average price is C$38.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.37. Northland Power has a 52 week low of C$32.33 and a 52 week high of C$47.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.38.

Northland Power Dividend Announcement

About Northland Power

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.17%.

(Get Rating)

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.