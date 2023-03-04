Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Rating Lowered to Neutral at B. Riley

B. Riley lowered shares of Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Novavax’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($3.68) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($2.55) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.59) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($8.09) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.33) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NVAX. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novavax from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Novavax in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Novavax currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.29.

Novavax Stock Performance

NVAX opened at $7.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.40. Novavax has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $85.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novavax

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($1.36). The business had revenue of $357.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($11.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Novavax will post -5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Novavax by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Novavax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Novavax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC grew its holdings in Novavax by 10,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Novavax by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 68,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after buying an additional 15,831 shares in the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

