NSUR COIN Trading 5.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (NSUR)

NSUR COIN (NSUR) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One NSUR COIN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, NSUR COIN has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. NSUR COIN has a total market capitalization of $98.60 million and approximately $15,790.59 worth of NSUR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About NSUR COIN

NSUR COIN launched on October 14th, 2021. NSUR COIN’s total supply is 200,000,000,000 tokens. NSUR COIN’s official website is nsurcoin.com. NSUR COIN’s official Twitter account is @nsurcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NSUR COIN is blog.nsurcoin.com. The Reddit community for NSUR COIN is https://reddit.com/r/nsurcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NSUR COIN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NSUR is designed to be a high-utility, rewarding platform that protects token holders from loss of value via our Value Protection Program. Its focus is on health and wellness, and initially, it wants to act as a bridge between merchants who sell health and wellness goods and services (think telemedicine, insurance, supplements, prescriptions, etc.) and users who need these items, no matter where they are in the world.TelegramWhitepaper”

